Homeward bound! Witney Carson shared an inside look at her journey home from the hospital after welcoming her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 6, to share footage of her “last night in the hospital.” Over a video of her little one, she wrote, “Sooooo ready to go home.”

In the next upload, she shared a clip of herself fastening up her son in his car seat on Thursday, January 7. She shared her excitement by writing, “Guess who gets to go home today! So happy.”

Carson also gave a look at the sweet way her family decorated the couple’s front door and posted a video of them bringing their baby inside for the first time.

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant gave birth to her son, Kevin Leo, on Sunday, January 3. In announcing the exciting news the following day, she revealed that she had a “really hard 24-hour labor” that included an “unexpected” C-section procedure.

“We are all healthy and well,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a pic of her little one grabbing her hand. “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! 🤍 .”

Carson shared a closer look at her delivery on Wednesday in an Instagram video set to Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason,” writing: “First 24 hours with our precious, beautiful boy….Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you. 😭 🤍 This is my whole entire world.”

That same day, the Utah native posted the first official photo of her newborn son. She explained that the inspiration behind Kevin’s name comes from his grandfather and noted how she loves her child “more than words can express” and that he is “the most precious gift.”

Carson and McAllister tied the knot in Salt Lake City in 2016. Two years after their winter nuptials, she opened up about what is most important for her in their marriage.

“Being able to trust and communicate with one another [is crucial] because we’re not perfect at all and there’s things that, in order to build that good relationship, you always have to be partners,” she explained alongside McAllister in a video for her YouTube channel in February 2018. “You have to be companions to each other and love and trust one another and communicate how you’re feeling.”

The TV personality added, “Making sure that your goals align I think, for us, is a big one too. What do we want in this life that’s most important to us? And that’s building a great family with good standards and good beliefs.”

Scroll down to see photos of Carson and McAllister bringing their son home for the first time!