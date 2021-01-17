Welcome to the world! Witney Carson gave fans a look inside her son Leo’s birth in an Instagram video that captured the experience from start to finish.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, posted the short clip, which started with her water breaking, on Saturday, January 16.

“We waited so long for you baby boy! After 24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, & an unexpected c-section we finally had you in our arms safe,” she captioned the video. “This day was the hardest & best day of our lives. So in love with my little family. @carson.mcalister.”

The video is shot entirely from the hospital room and features Carson and her husband. At one point, the professional dancer is seen wearing a mask while her son laid on her chest crying. “He’s so cute. … I love you. … You’re so cute. … I got you,” she assures the newborn. Carson’s video concludes with footage of her and McAllister holding their baby boy.

The Utah native has been keeping fans in the loop about life as a new mom, recently opening up about her postpartum journey in an Instagram post. “Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper,” she revealed with a laughing emoji. “Healing from a birth is no joke!”

Carson went on to say she’s “so proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world.”

The former So You Think You Can Dance competitor welcomed her first child, Kevin Leo — known as Leo — on January 3. She confirmed his arrival the following day, revealing that she had a “really hard 24-hour labor.” Carson assured fans, “We are all healthy and well.”

She shared the first photo of Leo two days after his birth, featuring her baby boy in the hospital with a wooden name plaque with his middle name scrawled across it. She also shared the sentimental meaning of his moniker, as he was “named after his [late] grandpa [Kevin McAllister] who sent him down to us.”

Carson continued, “My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo.”

Carson’s husband, for his part, shared the same photo of their son on his Instagram, writing, “Feeling so proud to name my son after my dad Kevin Leo McAllister. My life will be forever changed.”