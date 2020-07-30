It takes a village! Pregnant Witney Carson is already getting help from her fellow Dancing With the Stars pros ahead of her first child’s arrival.

The dancer, 26, is due two months after Lindsay Arnold. “Everybody thought that we planned it, but it’s so funny because we really didn’t,” Carson told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 30. “Lindsay told me she was pregnant when she was, like, 11 or 12 weeks. I was already pregnant, I just didn’t know it. It was so crazy.”

Carson found out the following week that she and husband Carson McAllister have a baby on the way, telling the outlet: “[Arnold] has been so great through this process. We were talking yesterday, and I’m like, ‘So you’re kind of the guinea pig.’ She’s like, ‘I’m fine, I’ll try it out first and let you know how it goes.’”

The Utah native “cannot wait to be mothers” with Arnold, also 26. While the ABC personalities wait, they’ve been getting advice from DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“She’s so excited for us. She’s really great,” Carson said on Thursday of the Faith, Hope & Love star, 34, who shares her 3-year-old son, Shai, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “She’s just giving us some positive encouragement. She’s like, ‘Just enjoy every single moment. Even if you’re sick, just be so grateful for this baby. It’s the best time of your life.’”

Carson announced on July 23 that she is pregnant and due in January 2021. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant.”

The pregnant star went on to show her bare baby bump in a bathing suit later that same week.

She and McAllister tied the knot in January 2016 in Utah. Three years later, Carson exclusively told Us Weekly that they wanted kids “so bad,” explaining, “We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready. I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”