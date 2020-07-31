Both bumping along! Pregnant Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson attended a march against human trafficking together on Thursday, July 30.

“Marched tonight to help #EndHumanTrafficking with @ourrescue and hundreds of people in our community,” Carson, 26, captioned an Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the Emmy winner covered her budding belly in a T-shirt while Arnold, also 26, showed hers off in a tight tank.

The season 25 winner was the first to announce her pregnancy in May. “Ohhhh baby,” Arnold wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mom and Dad love you already.”

Two months later, the Utah native exclusively told Us Weekly that her first trimester was “very tough,” but she was “feeling great” at 21 weeks, thanks to her husband, Sam Cusick. “I’m definitely on a roller coaster every day and he’s done such a great job of handling that and just like helping me process,” she explained to Us. “I’m very lucky.”

As for Carson, the season 19 winner and her husband, Carson McAllister, made their announcement earlier this month, sharing their ultrasound photos and January due date.

“We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant.”

She told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday: “[Arnold] has been so great through this process. We were talking yesterday, and I’m like, ‘So you’re kind of the guinea pig.’ She’s like, ‘I’m fine, I’ll try it out first and let you know how it goes.’”

Fellow ABC personality Peta Murgatroyd has also been sharing words of wisdom, Carson went on to tell the outlet. The actress, 34, welcomed her own son, Shai, now 3, in 2017 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“She’s so excited for us. She’s really great,” Carson explained. “She’s just giving us some positive encouragement. She’s like, ‘Just enjoy every single moment. Even if you’re sick, just be so grateful for this baby. It’s the best time of your life.'”