Celeb moms are just like Us. Some, like Dancing With the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold, even battle morning sickness. The Utah Native, 26, exclusively sat down with Moms Like Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller In the City’s Brianne Manz to share just how “tough” her first trimester was. Watch the video above to see what she had to say.

“Right now I’m at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don’t joke, the first trimester is very tough,” the dancing pro admitted. “You don’t feel like yourself. There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

In May, Arnold announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Sam Cusick. Later that month, they revealed they have a baby girl on the way.

“A lot of people have asked, ‘Are you going to have her dance?’ Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it,” Arnold told Us. “I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan.”

