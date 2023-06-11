After Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green were criticized for seemingly forcing their sons to wear “girls’ clothes,” they have clapped back.

“Hey [Robby Starbuck], I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser but let me teach you something,” Fox, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 10. “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense. Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

Starbuck — a former music video director, who is currently running for Congress — tweeted photos of Fox out with her kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, earlier this month, claiming they used to live in the same neighborhood.

“I saw two of them have a full-on breakdown, saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes as their nanny tried to console them,” Starbuck, 34, alleged at the time. “It’s pure child abuse.”

The Transformers actress and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, have each shut down the allegations about forcibly dressing their kids in certain outfits.

“It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” Green — who also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 11 months, with partner Sharna Burgess — told TMZ on Saturday. “This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship.”

Fox, for her part, noted in her Instagram message that she has “been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men” like Starbuck many times but is “still here.” She concluded: “You f—ked with the wrong witch.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Jennifer’s Body actress, who is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, has previously been candid about accepting her sons for who they are.

“My kid is so brave, my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason,” Fox told Glamour UK during her April 2022 cover story, noting Noah has been wearing dresses since he was 2 years old. “It’s just hard as a mom. … I have a lot of worries about [Noah’s gender expression] because I just wish that humanity was not like this.”

The Holiday in the Sun actress continued: “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different. I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them. … I’m so proud of my kids.”