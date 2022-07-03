Boy dad! Brian Austin Green welcomed his fifth son, his first with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, in June 2022, and baby Zane has already stolen their hearts.

“Zane Walker Green. A part of my heart exists just for you,” the Dancing With the Stars pro gushed via Instagram Story in July 2022, several days after bringing her first baby home following childbirth.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Burgess — who’ve been dating since December 2020 — announced in June 2022 that their son was born on June 28, sharing a sweet snap of Green holding his hand. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” the Australia native gushed via Instagram at the time.

Green — who danced with his girlfriend during season 30 of DWTS in 2021 — first became a parent in 2002 when he welcomed son Kassius with now-ex Vanessa Marcil. The actor’s brood later expanded as he welcomed sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox.

While Green and Burgess were surprised by the timing of her first pregnancy, the ballroom dancer gushed that his children were elated to learn they’d have a new sibling.

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022, one month after she announced her pregnancy news. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

The choreographer added that the little ones were “super excited” amid her pregnancy and said, “Good morning to Peanut,” the moniker they called Zane ahead of his birth.

“We have snuggle puddles in the morning,” Burgess told Us at the time. “They come in and jump on the bed and hug my tummy and kiss it. … They just can’t wait for him to be here.”

Since Zane’s arrival, the first-time mom has fallen in love with her partner — and their son — even more.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this stage in our lives,” she gushed in a July 2022 Instagram Story. “The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers.”

She continued: “Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”

