Basking in new motherhood! Sharna Burgess gave fans a first look at her and Brian Austin Green’s newborn son Zane’s face — and it looks like she’s loving being a new mom.

The DWTS pro, 37, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, July 1, to share a sweet clip of her child, who was born on Tuesday, June 28. The Australia native can be seen smiling at the camera as Zane sleeps on her chest. She paired the video with the chorus of Kane Brown’s “Heaven.”

Burgess announced the arrival of her and 44-year-old Green’s little one via Instagram on Thursday, June 30. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she captioned a photo of the infant holding hid dad’s hand, revealing his name was “Zane Walker Green.”

While Zane is Burgess’ first child, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum became a parent in 2002 after welcoming his son Kassius, 22, with ex Vanessa Marcil. He then went on to marry Megan Fox in 2010, and the two soon welcomed Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Green and Fox, 36, divorced in 2021.

Green and Burgess began dating in October 2020, nearly one year after calling it quits with the Jennifer’s Body star. In February, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” the professional dancer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

The Terminator actor, for his part, penned his own post about the happy news, writing that he “couldn’t wait” to watch Burgess become a parent.

The same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Sharna is over the moon” about her journey towards motherhood. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

In March, the choreographer recalled that she had been “scared” to share the news of her pregnancy not only with Green, with whom she was in a “relatively new” relationship but also with his children.

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” the TV personality exclusively told Us at the time. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

