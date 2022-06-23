Pregnant and proud! Pregnant Sharna Burgess stripped down for a nude photo shoot to show off her baby bump ahead of her July 4 due date.

“37. And it keeps gettin better. I reflected on my last 5 years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need,” the mother-to-be, who is expecting baby No. 1 with partner Brian Austin Green, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 22, alongside a naked photo of her covering her chest with one hand and holding her stomach with the other.

She continued, “To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more. Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it.”

The Dancing With the Stars regular encouraged her followers to “trust the divine timing of life … the good and ugly all lead me right here, to true wholehearted joy and unconditional love.”

Burgess and Green announced they were expecting a child together in February 2022. The duo began dating during the pandemic in 2020 and went Instagram official in January 2021 with a photo of them kissing on a balcony. One month prior, the ballroom dancer hinted at the new relationship exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she said at the time. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

Despite having a strong connection from the start, the happy couple took it slow. “We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside,” Burgess told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021.

The expecting parents aren’t rushing to the altar either, although the Australian native said marriage is definitely on their minds.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she exclusively told Us in March. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship [in the first place] that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’ … It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Burgess wished her beau a happy Father’s Day via Instagram earlier this month. “I already know our little one has the most amazing dad because I get to watch you guide and nurture and love your kids in the most beautiful ways. You are an incredible parent and that is evident in how your kids look at you, love you and respect you. Knowing that you are by my side sharing in this next adventure fills me with true happiness and absolute confidence. I love you. We all love you. Happy Fathers Day baby,” she captioned a photo of Green kissing her on the cheek.

The Anger Management actor was previously married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021. They share three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

