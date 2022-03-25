Is Marriage in the Cards for Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green?

Is there an aisle in Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s future? Nearly one month after the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed she and her beau are expecting their first child together, she weighed in on the possibility of getting hitched.

“We just allow things to flow. It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like,” the Australia native, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of The Modern Day Wife‘s What She Said panel on Thursday, March 25.

Burgess — who was first linked to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, in October 2020 — noted during the W Hollywood event in Los Angeles that the twosome previously discussed an ideal wedding guest count and rings.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she told Us. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship [in the first place] that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’ … It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

While the DWTS season 27 mirrorball champ isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, she couldn’t help but gush over her season 30 partner and their connection amid her pregnancy.

“I have no need to have a ring on my finger to know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child,” Burgess explained on Thursday. “And to know that we’re happy and together it doesn’t give me any more sense of security, you know? So, I’m not looking for that necessarily. Don’t get me wrong: I want it, but I don’t need to have it before the baby, I think, ‘Let’s enjoy this.’”

Burgess and Green confirmed they are expecting their first child together, his fifth, last month. (He already shares son Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)),” the California native wrote via Instagram on February 16. “@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊.”

The former Dancing With the Stars Australia judge has been soaking in the milestones of her first pregnancy — nicknaming her little one “peanut” in various social media posts — while Green has been “doting” on her.

“He’s done this four times, this is his fifth time. And so [that’s] been really comforting,” Burgess told Us. “It’s given me a big sense of security and safety and confidence … in being with a man that is just so in tune with what’s happening with my body and [is] so much more understanding of it than even I am.”

In addition to glowing about her first pregnancy and blossoming relationship, Burgess stepped out at The Modern Day Wife’s What She Said event, speaking on a panel about female empowerment.

“It was a really cool honor actually to be asked to be a part of this,” she told Us on Thursday. “And, honestly, somewhat surprising. I know that I reach out to women and they love listening to me and I know sometimes my stories are funny or inspiring to them, but I have not been asked as of yet to speak at an event like this, which I think is so freaking cool.”

She added: “So I’m deeply honored to be here [and] be a part of the panel of amazing women and an event that really encourages women to be their best, to strive for more to feel inspired to know that the sky is the limit essentially. And I feel like that is something I try and put forward in my presence, I guess, for people both on social media, Dancing With the Stars and anything that I do really.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

