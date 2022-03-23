Pregnant Sharna Burgess Claps Back at Aggressive Troll Over Stretch Marks

Not here for the hate! Sharna Burgess defended a recent Instagram Reel about combatting her pregnancy stretch marks.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, posted a video on Tuesday, March 21, of her “three fave oils and creams … to help prevent stretch marks.”

The Aussie went on to call stretch marks “mostly hereditary and genetic,” writing, “I’ll do everything to ensure my body can recover quickly from birth. Some people have been sensitive about these topics, and I’ve been told I’m not ‘embracing motherhood,’ which couldn’t be further from the truth. I will embrace whatever comes my way.”

The dancer subsequently received an Instagram DM from one of her followers, who wrote that the footage’s caption “enraged” them.

The Instagram user claimed, “Stretch marks are not hereditary or genetics! … Anytime your skin stretches whether it’s gaining weight and then losing it, it’s not cured by oil I don’t care if you rub your belly 28 million times a day. You’re perpetuating [myths] that aren’t even true. #ShameOnYou.”

The message went on to call the expectant star’s statement “idiotic,” adding, “You’re … perpetuating negativity on pregnant women. … You really sound like a jerk!”

Burgess called the DM “wild” as she shared it to her Instagram Stories. “I’m surprised daily of people’s hypersensitivity and need to be aggressive about it,” the mom-to-be wrote. “F–cking wild. … Wow. This is so aggressive that I actually laughed.”

The ABC personality’s clapback came one month after she announced that she and partner Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together, his fifth. The BH90210 alum, 48, also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022,” Burgess wrote via Instagram in February. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. … @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

In a post of his own at the time, the actor thanked his Instagram followers for their “well-wishes,” writing, “We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July. @sharnaburgess I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

