They love the women who raised them. Us Weekly asked some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks about which women inspire them the most, and the response was often the same: Mom.

Milo Ventimiglia is on a show all about the importance of family, and the This Is Us star knows that his mother helped shape him.

“Oh, my mom and my two older sisters [are] the most inspirational [people] my life,” Ventimiglia, 44, exclusively told Us ahead of International Women’s Day, noting that in addition to his mother, Carol, sisters Leslie and Laurel had a major impact too. “They have been around since the day I was born, and I’ve seen them grow and evolve and have wonderful families and wonderful lives. So I think my mom and my sisters [are] the biggest inspiration to me.”

His Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costar Luke Kirby agreed that his sibling helped shape his life — though perhaps using a slightly more aggressive method. “I have to say that I think my sister is a huge part of the reason why I became an actor and why I’m good at taking direction,” the New York native, 43, explained. “Because she certainly told me what to do and what to wear and where to go and to be OK with putting on makeup from a very early age. So I have her to thank for that.”

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel told Us that he had no shortage of fierce females in his life. “I’ve got three sisters who are all fantastic,” the 49-year-old said. “My mom is fantastic. My grandma Vergil, who passed away several years ago, was amazing. I’ve got a lot of incredible women [around me].”

The star of the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding added that his fiancée, Audra Mari, is certainly on his list of inspiring people too. “Audra’s incredible. I’m attracted to strong women. No doubt,” he said. “I’ve been lucky that way.”

Jesse Metcalfe, Charlie Puth and Ben Higgins were all among the men who gave their moms big shout-outs.

Season 15 Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, whose mother died suddenly in 2020, kept is answer within his reality TV family, giving props to his The Real Dirty Dancing partner, Cat Cora.

“I think Cat Cora is someone who’s inspired me a ton,” the Florida native, 29, said. “She’s got six kids and she’s 50, but she’s still so beautiful, so strong and so amazing — and I look at her like she’s a superwoman.”

The You Deserve Better author continued, “She is really that sweet, strong, loving person. So she definitely inspires me, and I’m in contact with her all the time.”

His fellow Bachelor Nation member Wells Adams, however, had a different answer for Us.

“I feel like the only right answer right now in this current climate is Betty White. I believe Betty White is the correct answer for this, ” the 37-year-old declared. “Comedic genius. I feel like [she was] single handedly the savior of 2022. You know, she passed away right before the end of the year. And I feel like the reason why 2022 is gonna be so great is because, you know, Betty White gave herself for all of us. And I love her. I think we all do.”

Watch the video above to see David Arquette, Luke Gulbranson and more talk about the influential women in their lives.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.