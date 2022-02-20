Making some changes. While reflecting on his past Summer House romances, Luke Gulbranson admitted that there was one regret that he had about his time with Hannah Berner.

“I wish that in the Hannah situation that I had asked more questions to her friends, like Amanda [Batula] and Paige [DeSorbo], on what she was telling them,” Luke, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 6 of the hit Bravo series. “Because what she would tell them was the complete opposite of what I would tell her. It was insane.”

The Minnesota native noted that despite the issues in his relationship with both Hannah, 30, and Ciara Miller, he doesn’t regret either romance, adding, “I’ve grown a lot through those experiences and become a better man because of it. I’ve learned a lot about other people’s character because of it as well. It’s just taught me a lot of lessons.”

Viewers watched Hannah and Luke form a connection when he joined season 4 of Summer House in 2020. Tensions developed between the costars when the comedian claimed that they dated after a hookup, while the jewelry designer alleged that they just had a fling.

During season 5, Hannah explained why things took a turn when Luke brought Ciara, 26, to the house.

“I was feeling so many emotions [when Ciara showed up] because I knew I was locked in a house for the next six weeks,” the New York native, who is now engaged to fellow comedian Des Bishop, shared with Us in February 2021. “I wasn’t mentally prepared for it, especially ‘cause he wasn’t giving me those kinds of signals up until that point.”

At the time, Luke maintained that he wasn’t dating Hannah before they reunited in season 5, telling Us that same month, “Maybe she thought it was something else, but I was under the impression that Hannah actually was seeing somebody and had been seeing people. And I was just treating her like a friend like I always had.”

Ciara, for her part, decided to side with Hannah because of her own ups and downs with Luke.

“Honestly, after just hearing everything, like all the cards on the table, and, like, knowing Luke, [I’m] team Hannah,” she told Us in February 2021. “Luke definitely didn’t — I mean, typical guy stuff, they love to downplay. He definitely didn’t tell me the state that they left things off. Or maybe he just gave me his opinion and obviously left out some things, which we come to find out. They were definitely in two different spots, Hannah and Luke. So, it was kind of interesting to see that play out.”

After watching back his moments with Ciara in season 5, Luke revealed that he would change how he interacted with her.

“I wish that I had been upfront with her about my feelings and not just ghosted her for six months or whatever it was, but I did tell her the truth eventually,” he shared with Us ahead of the season 6 premiere. “And I owed her an apology, and I gave it to her. But you know what you live and learn, and it is what it is.”

For more of Luke’s regrets, watch the exclusive video above!

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

