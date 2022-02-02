Spilling the reality TV tea. Although Paige DeSorbo was shocked to learn that boyfriend Craig Conover allegedly hooked up with Kristin Cavallari, her Summer House costar Luke Gulbranson had a feeling things would get messy.

“I knew about the Kristin thing because I was with Craig on the 4th of July. So I knew about it. I didn’t know how things were gonna go down,” Luke, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 31, while promoting season 6 of the Bravo series. “It wasn’t my place to say anything, but apparently all this stuff happened. I heard about it, but I didn’t hear about it until after the fact.”

During Monday’s episode of the reality show, Lindsay Hubbard claimed that Craig, 32, had a fling with Kristin, 35, over the summer. Paige, 29, who was casually seeing the Southern Charm star at the time, confronted Craig about the rumor.

“On the, like, whole car ride with Austen, [Lindsay] was like, ‘Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?’” the “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost said during the episode, which was filmed in July 2021.

Craig, for his part, responded that his costar Austen Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

After the Sewing Down South founder claimed he had “hooked up with her before,” Paige asked if he was still intimate with Kristin. The episode ended before the Delaware native could respond as a “to be continued” sign flashed on the screen.

The True Comfort author previously raised eyebrows when she started spending time with Craig and Austen, 34, following her April 2020 split from husband Jay Cutler. However, the Laguna Beach alum has continued to shut down speculation that she was involved with either of the Southern Charm stars.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

As the drama played out on the new episode of Summer House, a source exclusively told Us that Craig’s hookup claims are “not true.” Kristin, who shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, with Cutler, 38, planned on “not watching” the series or “giving any attention” to the rumors, per the source.

After production wrapped on season 6 of Summer House, Craig made his romance with Paige Instagram official. Austen, for his part, formed a connection with Ciara Miller during season 1 of Winter House, which aired in October 2021. Their brief romance continues to be a topic of discussion on Summer House.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi