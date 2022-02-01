Not on the same page. Although Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller went through rough patches when she joined season 5 of Summer House, he was still shocked to hear some of the recent comments that his ex made about him.

“I’ve always been nice to Ciara, regardless of our past that I’ve apologized to the one thing in our relationship back in the day. I just found it to be a bit distasteful that she continued to throw shade at me and be a mean girl,” Luke, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 31, while promoting season 6 of the Bravo hit series. “I just don’t think it’s necessary. I think it’s uncalled for and disrespectful.”

The Minnesota native noted that he “didn’t talk” to Ciara, 26, after she referred to him as the “douchiest guy on Bravo” during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen two months prior.

“Why would I want to have somebody like that —that would treat me like that — in my life? You burn a bridge when you burn somebody literally over and over and over again. When they’ve only been nice to you and done nice things for you,” he explained to Us, adding that he later spoke to his costar about her comments. “I’m sure we’ll hash it out even more over time and hopefully we can rebuild things. I’m open to it, but I definitely know I need some time because she needs to grow up a little bit.”

Summer House fans were originally introduced to Ciara when she joined the series as Luke’s friend and former flame in season 5. Luke’s history with Hannah Berner created tension in the house throughout the season. At the time, the nurse addressed her decision to side with Hannah, 30, amid the love triangle drama.

“Honestly, after just hearing everything, like all the cards on the table, and, like, knowing Luke, [I’m] team Hannah,” she told Us in February 2021. “Luke definitely didn’t — I mean, typical guy stuff, they love to downplay. He definitely didn’t tell me the state that they left things off. Or maybe he just gave me his opinion and obviously left out some things, which we come to find out. They were definitely in two different spots, Hannah and Luke. So, it was kind of interesting to see that play out.”

Although Luke and Ciara later appeared on Bravo’s Winter House together, the jewelry designer admitted that their situation felt off ever since she joined the Summer House cast, saying, “I was, like, ‘Whoa, what is this?’ So, I’ve had to adapt to it and it’s fine because people change. But it made things a bit weird sometimes.”

The connection between the costars became even more strained when the Atlanta native hooked up with Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll when they filmed in Vermont. While on WWHL, Ciara made headlines when she chose Austen, 34, as the better kisser over Luke.

“I’m the douchiest guy on Bravo. OK, cool. Like I’m the reason that you’re f–king here,” Luke told Us on Monday. “And now you’re gonna tell everybody that Austen is a better kisser than me? Maybe he is. [But] of course she wouldn’t say it was me. She just continues to go down the path of, like, throwing shade at me.”

Ciara’s relationship with Austen has continued to play out in season 6 of Summer House, Luke, for his part, formed a connection with newcomer Mya Allen and the two have since sparked romance rumors after he was seen cozying up to her in the audience of a different WWHL taping earlier this month.

“I love Mya. She’s extremely intellectual. She’s so smart. She’s so fun to talk to because she speaks so well. It’s fun [to have a] conversation with her and she’s got a good sense of humor,” Luke told Us after he posted a photo of them together. “She’s beautiful. There’s a lot of good things about Mya. I like Mya a lot.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi