Coming into the summer house with stories to share! Mya Allen was linked to another reality star before she joined the cast of Summer House season 6.

The 29-year-old baker got engaged to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi in August 2016. He popped the question at her family’s home in Boston after six months of dating.

“Yeah, we moved fast but when you know you know,” the Notes from a Young Black Chef author told The Washington Post at the time. “I’m definitely very excited. I’ve got a lot on my plate right now and this is just adding to it, but I figured why wait.”

Kwame appeared on season 13 of Top Chef in 2018 and has returned for several episodes as a guest judge. He also judged Top Chef Amateurs in 2021 and appeared on an episode of Selena Gomez’s HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, that same year.

The restauranteur and Mya relocated from Washington, D.C., to New York City in 2020. Kwame mentioned Mya in a May 2020 Washingtonian profile when asked about the “best thing” he’s streamed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tiger King. Twice! Once by myself and once with my fiancée. It was so interesting and ridiculous,” he said at the time. Kwame also referred to Mya as a “serial baker” in the piece, noting, “Whenever she takes the butter out to temper, I know it’s going to be a great day.”

The duo seemingly ended their engagement in late December 2020 to early January 2021, six months before she left to film Summer House that July.

“Mya is a restaurant consultant who runs a cookie business on the side and likes to keep things sweet. After breaking up with her long-term fiancé during quarantine, Mya joins her friend Paige [DeSorbo] for a summer she’ll never forget,” Bravo revealed in a season 6 press release. “She is taking her time to find her next man and wants to have fun and let loose … And what better place than in the Hamptons?”

Summer House season 6, which also stars Paige, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Winter House’s Andrea Denver and fellow Bravo newcomer Alex Wach, premieres on Bravo Monday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for five things to know about Mya and her former relationship: