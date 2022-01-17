A warm welcome! The new season of Summer House is shaping up to be the most ambitious yet with several new cast members and crossover appearances from Southern Charm stars.

In the trailer for season 6, viewers watched Lindsay Hubbard celebrate her single status by exploring her chemistry with Austen Kroll, Carl Radke and newcomer Alex Wach. Although Alex’s scenes from the show are kept scarce in the sneak peek, he does share a kiss with Lindsay at a party.

“I’m a free agent. Accepting all applications,” the publicist tells Kyle Cooke and Danielle Olivera. “I can’t help that I have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vagina.”

According to Bravo, Alex was originally born in Hong Kong before he moved to the United States when he was a child. The fitness instructor has lived in New York since he was young and he has a commitment to “eating healthy, working out and looking good.”

As fans prepare to watch Alex form a connection with Lindsay on Summer House, Carl confirmed to Us Weekly ahead of the season’s debut that he is now dating his longtime friend.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” the Loverboy vice president of sales exclusively told Us on January 11. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Carl noted that their decision to take their platonic relationship to the new level came after they spent time with the rest of the Summer House crew.

“The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched,” he added at the time. “There’s just been more feelings. We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know, like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay.’ And I ran from that for some reason. I was scared cause dating your best friend really freaking scary.”

For the Pennsylvania native, watching Lindsay having fun with Austen and Alex wasn’t the most appealing part of season 6.

“Obviously, I was very aware even going into the summer. I knew Lindsay and Austen were very close,” he explained. “I’ve always wanted Lindsay to be happy. I am protective of her, but also, she’s an adult. She can have her fun and I wanted her to have the best summer she could have because — based on both of our previous summers — I think we were all needing to let loose a little bit.”

Although the experience may be “a little tough,” Carl clarified that he wasn’t sweating the small stuff.

“I always try to tell myself, like, ‘OK, yeah, these things happen, but where are we right now in this very moment?’ [I like to] be present to some degree,” he noted. “Yes, the show was filmed six, seven months ago, but I try to remain present and just remember where we are right now. I mean, we all have previous relationships, we’ve all had makeouts or hookups that have been on this show. So, it’s like, ‘What’s another one?’”

Summer House premieres on Bravo Monday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for everything to know about Alex: