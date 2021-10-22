The Hamptons are calling! The cast of Summer House has been heating up the East Coast’s beaches since 2017 — and season 6 won’t be any different.

OGs Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke and Amanda Batula have turned partying in the summertime into a full-time job that continues to keep fans hooked. With the additions of Danielle Olivera in 2018, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo in 2019 and Luke Gulbranson in 2020, Bravo rounded out its drama-filled cast.

Season 5, which was pushed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and later filmed in a quarantine setting, shook things up for the partygoers. Tensions grew during shooting as the stars weren’t allowed to go back to New York City or their respective homes during the week as usual.

Instead, they stayed under one roof and were filmed nonstop in order to stay safe amid the health crisis. “It’s exhausting, like, just to know that there is a camera watching you 24/7,” Paige exclusively told Us Weekly during an April 2021 episode of Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “You definitely get used to having a camera guy holding a camera in your room, but there would be certain times at night, like, I would just look in the corner to the surveillance and just be like, ‘I hate you.’”

The TV personality recalled waking up in a “full sweat” once she finally returned back home after the dramatic filming situation. “[I thought], ‘Oh, my God, I’m still being watched.’ And you look in the corner of your bedroom to look for the camera and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK, it’s not there and I’m not being filmed,’” Paige explained. “So it is a mind trip.”

When it comes to season 6, the original format will seemingly be restored as the stars travel to and from the city. However, viewers can expect to see a few new faces when the show picks back up.

“It’s like genuine friendship,” Lindsay exclusively told Us in October 2021 of the newbies who will be coming in and out of the house. “And now [we have] relationships on a reality show where it’s not scripted and whoever you’re dating [can come stay].”

Scroll down to see who will be popping up on Summer House season 6 — and what other surprises are in store: