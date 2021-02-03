Not all was fun and games among the Summer House cast as they filmed season 5 during quarantine. Danielle Olivera opened up about the major physical altercation that ensues among her castmates.

“That was, I think, one of the most traumatic [things I have witnessed]. I know that’s being dramatic, but [there are] traumatic parts about being together,” the 29-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “Because we don’t leave each other, so much builds up and what is being said or — more so, what is not being said. It all kind of just bottles up and that bubble just really burst. I hated it. It was the worst thing to be around, but we had to deal with it.”

Danielle continued, “We honestly dealt with it like a family because everyone got to say how they felt about the situation. I think in the end, all things like that make us stronger as kind of the weird [family] that we are.”

The Bravo star noted that while “things feel like it’s never going to be the same” after big arguments, the Summer House cast are still a family no matter what.

“It was a roller-coaster. It was emotional,” she explained. “I mean, we survived it though.”

Several fights break out among the cast in the season 5 trailer, which dropped in December 2020. The biggest one occurred toward the clip’s end when multiple Summer House stars are shown screaming while trying to stop an argument from unfolding. The interaction was so bad that crew members had to intervene.

The Bravo hit is set to return on Thursday, February 4. This season differed from others because it was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in Danielle and her costars quarantining together for six weeks.

“It doesn’t feel like a true summer in the Hamptons, but obviously we’re all so fortunate to be able to do a house together in a safe environment, No. 1. But for me, I was very nervous because I have a more structured work life than the rest of my housemates,” she explained. “I don’t own my own business. I don’t create my own schedule and I’m sure maybe you could probably understand all of my meetings are like sometimes back to back to back.”

The reality star added, “Sometimes, it’s hard to even get up and make myself something to eat or go to the bathroom. So, going into the house where I normally just party with everyone on the weekends to now having kind of a different dynamic where I’m living there, working there and partying there was a lot.”

Summer House’s new season premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi