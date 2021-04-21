Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo aren’t confident in their abilities to thrive in the Bachelor mansion, but the Summer House stars know what it’s like to be filmed nonstop after shooting season 5 of the Bravo hit.

“It’s exhausting, like, just to know that there is a camera watching you 24/7,” Paige, 28, dished on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “You definitely get used to having a camera guy holding a camera in your room, but there would be certain times at night, like, I would just look in the corner to the surveillance and just be like, ‘I hate you.’”

Season 5 of Summer House was the first in which the cast didn’t travel back and forth between their apartments in New York City and the Hamptons house during the week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s crazy. When you get home, like, the first couple nights back home, I woke up in full sweat, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m still being watched.’ And you look in the corner of your bedroom to look for the camera and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK, it’s not there and I’m not being filmed,’” Paige told Us. “So it is a mind trip.”

Hannah, 29, recalled a conversation she and her “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost had about how the audience would learn that they aren’t perfect if they did the show. While they’ve both accepted that they can’t “control the narrative,” not leaving the house changed the game a bit.

“By my third season, it’s, like, you can’t control any of your emotions, and you’re stuck in this place where everything starts to feel scary because you can’t leave and you don’t have people who were out of the game to be like, ’It’s not a big deal. This is so stupid and petty,’” the comedian explained. “Because everywhere you turn, everyone’s in it.”

Hannah added that she was “suffering from a lot of depression and anxiety” while filming season 5.

“I was up till 4 a.m. on the phone with [fiancé] Des [Bishop] and then I would sleep until 10 and it’s hard when people in the house are judging you,” she explained, noting that it seemed like she and Paige just laid in bed during the day while their costars worked more traditional jobs. “Paige and I were creating the ‘Giggy Squad’ podcast, starting our merch. We had all these partnerships going on. We were working so f—king hard. So, it’s unfortunate to look back and be like, ‘Damn, we just ate in bed and watched Love Island,’ but we did do that too. And it’s called balance.”

Bravo has yet to announce official plans for season 6 of Summer House or reveal whether the series would go back to its traditional format. When asked how the ladies would approach filming a Bachelor season, Paige, who is single, told Us she wasn’t cut out for the ABC dating show.

“I’d want to come off like girl next door vibes,” she said, adding that someone like Katie Thurston (who is currently filming season 17 of The Bachelorette) “stood out” by bringing a vibrator to Matt James’ first night, but she would opt for a “more subtle” entrance.

Paige added: “[But] there’s no way I would be able to go on The Bachelor. I would only ever do it if I was the Bachelorette and I got to pick, but I’m so indecisive that I would I be horrible.”