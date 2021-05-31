After visiting the set of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Jason Tartick teased that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams might steal the show.

“I got to go to New Mexico for a period of time. And I had the pleasure of seeing Kaitlyn and Tayshia’s dynamic all behind-the-scenes when we would grab you know, lunch, or drink or anything like that,” the 32-year-old “Trading Secrets” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly. “And their chemistry is absolutely fire. They have such good chemistry together. I think they balanced each other so well.”

ABC confirmed in March that the season 11 Bachelorette, 35, and the season 16 lead, 30, would be guiding Katie, 30, on her journey to find love in longtime host Chris Harrison’s absence.

“You walk into a room with those two — even if it’s just like a lunchroom behind-the-scenes — and the energy is just electric,” Jason continued. “So I have a feeling that they’re going to bring such a cool component to this show that no one has seen before. That is my guess. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all turns out. But the Kaitlyn-Tayshia chemistry and the energy and dynamic is something like I’ve never seen before. And that was just behind-the-scenes when they’re having, like, fun in the hotel room or the area we could eat and stuff like that. So I can’t even imagine what it was like for the good energy while it was filming. But I’m excited to watch it back.”

A source previously told Us that the two women found their groove after a learning curve.

“They act professional, they’re on time and are helping the franchise as much as they can in this funky situation,” the source said about Kaitlyn and Tayshia stepping in for Harrison, 49, who also missed Matt James’ After the Final Rose after the Perfect Letter author came under fire for his defense of season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

Katie, for her part, has gushed about her relationship with her fellow Bachelorettes.

“This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the love, support, and sisterhood of @kaitlynbristowe and @tayshia and I’m forever thankful for them!” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “We laughed. We cried. Plenty of advice was given paired with many, many, hugs. And the female energy was strong! We love women supporting women. CHEERS! To love!”

While Tayshia is currently engaged to her season 16 winner, Zac Clark, Kaitlyn accepted a proposal from Shawn Booth on her 2015 season. The twosome split in 2018 after three years together. The “Off the Vine” podcast host got engaged to Jason, who appeared on season 14 of the ABC show, earlier this month.

“The wedding industry is a whole discussion of finance — the whole planning process, and the ring buying process, which is something that we’ll cover on ‘Trading Secrets’ because, boy oh boy, there are some trading secrets for that industry,” he told Us. “For me, one thing I have said, from the day I ever started thinking about my wedding was that I would love a DJ [and] a live band. I want a big celebration; I want to enjoy it and I want to have a good time. I want to be dancing all night with the Dancing With the Stars champion and have so much fun.”