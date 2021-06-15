Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 77

Heather McDonald Reveals What You Didn’t See on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Group Date

By

Comedian Heather McDonald had a front row seat to Katie Thurston’s first Bachelorette group date on Monday, June 14 — and she’s spilling all on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Read article

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host was on hand at the New Mexico resort to help the 30-year-old Bachelorette find “The Greatest Lover of All Time” during a date with 10 of her suitors — including Mike Planeta, who is saving himself for marriage. While the episode didn’t show much of McDonald helping the men out with their acts, she told Us that she gave tips to everyone, including the 31-year-old virgin.

Man Tears Heather McDonald What You Didnt See Bachelorette Date
Heather McDonald. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“He’s having a really hard time. He’s, like, crying to a producer. And my fear was that he would just get up and leave,” McDonald told Us, noting that the men had about an hour and a half to plan their performance. “I was like, ‘Is he gonna leave the show, is this too much? Are we throwing him in the pack of wolves, like, the most uncomfortable situation?’”

In the end, Mike read Katie a heartfelt letter about his decision to save sex for marriage — which made the lead and McDonald emotional. “I didn’t think it was, like, righteous or overly religious. I think she appreciated it. I think I was crying. I remember I had to wipe away a tear,” the Chelsea Lately alum recalled.

Katie Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Ending: ‘Everything Happens for a Reason’

Read article

After the date, Mike was on cloud nine. “He was just elated. I mean, joyful, elated,” McDonald told Us about her post-date conversation with the former athlete. “He’s like, ‘I can’t believe I won this. I’m so happy. Thank you, like, the producers were so nice, I’m so glad I did it and they encouraged me to be honest.’”

Man Tears Heather McDonald What You Didnt See Bachelorette Date
Heather McDonald on ‘The Bachelorette.’ ABC/Craig Sjodin

One contestant who didn’t get as much praise from McDonald, the other suitors or the audience was Karl Smith.

“Everyone was really nice to me, you know, and I go to [Karl], ‘OK, what’s your idea?’ And he starts going through it, and I go, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of things. … I think you might want to tighten it up, like, you want to leave them wanting more,’” she told Us. “And he’s like, ‘I think I know what I’m doing. I’m a motivational speaker’ or something like that.”

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

After watching the episode, it seems Karl, 34, should have taken her advice as the whole cast was calling for him to end his confusing act. According to McDonald, he went on for nearly 20 minutes.

“It was so long, getting so uncomfortable,” she noted. “We were all trapped!”

For more from McDonald, whose stand-up dates are available on her website, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 76

Katie Thurston Teases She’s ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by Virgin Contestant
There’s still a lot to unpack from the season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette — and Us Weekly is breaking it all down on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Inside the Resort Where Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 75

Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season by the Numbers: Average Age and More Trends
Season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, June 7, and Suzana, who runs @BachelorData on Instagram, broke down Katie Thurston’s journey by the numbers on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Katie...
Flip podcast card

Episode 74

Why BiP's Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk Ruled Out a TV Wedding
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk didn’t get engaged after meeting on the beach in Mexico — a move they think helped them become one of the rare Bachelor in Paradise success stories. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's...
Flip podcast card

Episode 73

Jason Tartick Teases What He Saw on Set of Katie’s 'Bachelorette' Set
After visiting the set of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Jason Tartick teased that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams might steal the show. ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17: Everything We Know...
Flip podcast card

Episode 72

Bennett Jordan on What Could've Changed His 'Bachelorette' Ending
As he may or may not be gearing up for a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Bennett Jordan reflected on his time on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, including his decision...
Flip podcast card