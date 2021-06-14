Here for the right reasons? As season 17 of The Bachelorette takes off — Karl Smith is one contestant who seemingly has different plans when it comes to winning Katie Thurston‘s heart.

“I didn’t come here for the bromance. I came here for followers,” Smith, 33, appears in a new trailer for the dating show. He shared the clip via Instagram in May.

After s social media user commented, “No you didn’t just say that lol,” on Karl’s repost, the Florida native replied with several laughing emojis.

While Karl’s motivations for joining the show have already been questioned, according to his ABC bio, he is “a charismatic and confident guy who is here to find his forever love.”

The motivational speaker “loves to have a good time, and more specifically, make it a good time for everyone around him.”

When it comes to love, Karl has been in long-term relationships, but has had problems committing because “his professional goals have outweighed his personal ones.”

Karl, who “is looking for someone with whom he has off-the-charts chemistry,” has previously teased that his time on the show will include some drama. During a promotional video for season 17 of The Bachelorette, Karl was asked what his favorite karaoke song was, and his response offered a glimpse at his intentions.

“What is my go to karaoke song? 🤔 Drizzy Drake: Nonstop. Bc i don’t stop and neither will my love, support, and affection for Princess Katie 👸 if she chooses me as her Prince Charming,” he captioned the clip via Instagram in May.

As for the 30-year-old Bachelorette’s plans for this current season, she opened up to Us Weekly about prioritizing commitment when it came to finding that special someone.

“I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person,” Katie exclusively told Us ahead of the show’s premiere earlier this month. “And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to learn more about Karl S.: