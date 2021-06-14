Mike Planeta is certainly not the first virgin to compete on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but he is the latest.

The 31-year-old former baseball player is looking for love on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He revealed during the June 7 premiere that he is waiting to have sex.

While Katie has been dubbed the “sex-positive” Bachelorette, she told Us Weekly not to count Mike out.

“I will say, you’ll have to find out how that relationship goes, but I was pleasantly surprised,” she said earlier this month.

The Washington native added that sex will be a common theme on her season.

“You’ll see it incorporated throughout my journey, conversations around sex,” Katie said. “Because it is important in a relationship. And it’s important to be with me to be able to talk about those things. And if you’re not ready to talk about sex, you’re certainly not ready to get married.”

Season 17 cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe also told Us that Katie’s journey will include sex talk.

“I mean, talk about evolving on the show,” Kaitlyn, who was slut-shamed on her 2015 season, told Us. “It’s done it in so many ways and that being one of them. And I think it’s important. Virginity is always a topic of conversation. I think sex should be a topic of conversation. Both are OK. And it’s nice to see that because, I mean, if you’re going to get engaged and sex is something that’s important to you, why are we not talking about it?”

Katie, meanwhile, told Glamour that she “definitely talked” to Kaitlyn about her past, which included sleeping with one of her contestants before the fantasy suite dates.

“You guys are going to see some conversations around that because it is 2021, and it’s important we talk about it, especially with our partners,” she said.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for 5 things to know about Mike: