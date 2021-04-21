Wedding bells are ringing in the Hamptons. Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are making moves when it comes to their nuptials in the season 5 finale of Summer House — including asking (some of) their costars to be part of their big day.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, April 22, episode, Amanda, 29, gets emotional as she reaches out to Paige DeSorbo to be in her bridal party.

“You have been such an amazing friend all f—king summer and I always knew that you were going to be a special person in my life, but it’s really been very obvious to me this summer,” Amanda says. “And I really would love for you to be a bridesmaid on my wedding day.”

Paige, 28, accepts through tears of her own. “I’ve never been a bridesmaid!” she exclaims. “I would be honored to be a bridesmaid, thank you.”

Kyle, 38, meanwhile, asks Carl Radke to stand by his side.

“From day one, you’ve just been so supportive of our relationship and you’re my best friend and I want you to be my best man,” the entrepreneur tells his costar.

Carl, 36, tells Kyle that he’s “flattered” and “honored,” adding, “It’s emotional, man.”

In a confessional, the Pittsburgh native explains, “I’ve always been a little behind Kyle in a variety of ways — maturity, goals, having your s—t together a little bit more. So, he’s been a great blueprint for me … for the most part.”

Fans watched Amanda and Kyle get engaged during season 4 of Summer House, which aired in 2020. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to delay their nuptials, the cast threw a ceremonial wedding at the Hamptons house on Thursday’s finale. As for the real wedding, the tension among the cast has been whether Hannah Berner will make the guest list as she feuds with the groom.

“I got uninvited [and then] invited. People put it over my head, like, ‘Do you deserve to go to the wedding?’ I just want everyone to be happy. I want everyone to find love,” Hannah told Us on Tuesday, April 20. “All I’ve heard them talk terrible about [my fiancé] Des [Bishop] now. So, I’m just like, ‘Leave me alone. I’ve reacted and I’m sorry for getting upset about things. I don’t know what more you guys want from me.’”

The season 5 finale of Summer House airs on Bravo Thursday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET.