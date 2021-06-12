Rosé problems! Amanda Batula got real about the Summer House moments she wishes didn’t happen — but her wine toss drama with Hannah Berner is not one of them.

The 29-year-old TV personality dished about her onscreen feuds and fashion faux pas during a recent episode of Us Weekly’s “Reality Show Regrets.” She didn’t, however, have an issue with how she handled a fight over trash duty in the house with Hannah, 29, during season 5 of the Bravo series.

“I didn’t throw a wine glass. It was a plastic cup, and I threw the rosé in her direction,” Amanda explained, referencing her run-in with her former pal after Hannah dissed her fiancé, Kyle Cooke. “And then I tossed the glass on the floor. I regret, I guess, getting physical, if you want to say that, but it was, like, basically water.”

When it comes to her relationship with Kyle, 38, the Loverboy cofounder admitted that while some moments hurt to watch back, she is glad others can learn from their ups and downs.

“I don’t have any regrets. In the moment I wish it didn’t happen, but at the end of the day, a lot of people are able to connect and relate to it,” she told Us. “Not all relationships are perfect and ours is not by any means.”

The Bravo personality noted that her fiancé’s tendency to “drink magnums of rosé while wearing a mullet” didn’t deter her from falling from him either. “No! Spice up my life, every day,” she said when talking about her beau, who proposed during the show’s season 3 finale in 2018.

Throughout her time on the reality series, Amanda, revealed that she does have one wardrobe regret, or rather, something she wished she wore more of on camera.

“Maybe not wearing enough pants in the house and always being in a bathing suit. Maybe [I should] cover up my bum a little bit more,” she added.

To hear more of Amanda’s “Reality TV Regrets,” including which fight with costar Luke Gulbranson she’d want to take back, watch Us Weekly’s exclusive video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi