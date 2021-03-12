No bad blood! Hannah Berner opened up about her relationship with Summer House costar Amanda Batula, revealing that she has no ill will toward her.

The problem? Berner, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 5 of the Bravo reality show that Kyle Cooke is to blame for the drama between her and Batula, 29. The pair got into a major fight early in the latest season after the “Berning in Hell” podcast host slammed Batula and Cooke’s relationship.

“I love Amanda,” Berner told Us. “I think that the only time we’ve ever, ever had any form of beef is involving Kyle. When, you know, things happened in the past with their relationship, I’ve only been so supportive. She’s cried on my shoulder, Kyle’s cried on my shoulder. I’ve always been there for them. So it’s been interesting to watch what they’re trying to do.”

Berner added, “When Kyle gets mad, he’ll think of the most painful mean things he could say to someone.”

She noted that “there has not been much correspondence” between herself, the graphic designer and Cooke, 38, as “they’re away filming.” Berner told Us, however, this season has been hard to watch — and not just because of the blowup between them.

“I mean, watching the stuff that’s been said behind my back has been hard. I wasn’t saying anything by their back,” she revealed. “I had no idea. There was, like, a conspiracy about how I talk about them all the time. I didn’t see me say a word about them up until that point when he yelled at me.”

The comedian went on to say, “I cried hysterically after watching that episode. It was hard to see. I created a podcast with Paige [DeSorbo] based on just, like, believing in ourselves and being, like, ‘We’re going to take over the world.’ So then [for] someone say, ‘You’re too big for your britches’ — no woman is too big for their britches. Every woman should try to be bigger than their britches.”

Berner suggested while speaking to Us that her success had a lot to do with the drama between her and the Loverboy cofounder.

“I do think there’s actually a lot of, like, career stuff underlying,” she explained. “I mean, it’s been said to me, like, that Kyle said everything I’ve gotten in my career is because of him. And I think you just have to keep that in mind while watching all the drama. ‘Cause that’s just the root of it and I’m never gonna dim my light because it’s making someone else feel uncomfortable.”

She added, “If you’re not paying my bills, don’t worry about me.”

Berner’s got bigger things to focus on than a feud with her costars though. The reality TV personality got engaged on Valentine’s Day to boyfriend Des Bishop, whom she started dating while filming season 5 of Summer House. The couple announced their engagement via social media on March 3.

“Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of her and her beau, the first of which showed her and the fellow comedian standing side-by-side with her hand resting on his chest and her ring on display.

Bishop shared a series of engagement photos via his Instagram the same day. He captioned the post, “When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz.” In an Instagram Story posted via his account, he joked about life as a newly engaged man.

“So, big news. It’s all very exciting, right?” he said in the video. “Reality? I’m waiting for Hannah at the DMV. I’m in the car waiting for Hannah at the DMV. That’s real love.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi