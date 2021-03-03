Here comes the bride! Summer House star Hannah Berner is engaged to boyfriend Des Bishop, Us Weekly confirms.

The comedian, 45, proposed to the “Berning In Hell” podcast host, 29, on Valentine’s Day. Berner shared several sweet pics of her and her beau via Instagram on Wednesday, March 3, showing off her ring.

“Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop,” she captioned the slideshow.

The first photo in the series showed Bishop and the New York native posing side-by-side with her hand resting on his chest and her ring on display. Both are wearing different shades of blue. The second and third photos show the couple making faces while the reality star sticks up her ring finger to the camera.

Bishop also posted a pic to announce the engagement, though it doesn’t feature Berner’s ring or the moment he proposed. He captioned the snap of himself and the Bravo personality standing together, “Finally.” He later shared a series of engagement photos.

“When you know, you know,” he wrote. “Laughs for life @beingbernz.”

In an Instagram Story posted via his account on Wednesday, the London native joked about his life as a newly engaged man.

“So, big news. It’s all very exciting, right?” he said. “Reality? I’m waiting for Hannah at the DMV. I’m in the car waiting for Hannah at the DMV. That’s real love.”

Berner and Bishop started dating early on in summer 2020 — around the time she arrived in The Hamptons to film season 5 of Summer House. Speaking with Us in February, Berner dished on the start of their relationship, revealing that they went through their share of trials and tribulations.

“He didn’t meet me at an easy time,” she explained. “I was in the house, so he’s definitely seen a lot of sides to me. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll get to see that play out on the show.”

Addressing their 15-year age gap, Berner noted that people definitely notice and don’t hesitate to make comments. She, however, likes that Bishop is older than her and thinks he’s more mature than other guys she’s dated.

“People are like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s so much older. … Dating guys in their 30s, I’ve experienced a lot of them have squirrel brains,” she shared. “I’ve never dated a guy in his 40s, but he’s someone who is so wise. He’s been through so much. He’s had previous girlfriends who have trained him in a lot of ways that I don’t have to. And he has a confidence in himself that I think really makes it easy for me to feel like I can be anything I want to be. And he’s so supportive while also inspiring me with his own career.”

Berner said at the time Bishop is “a keeper,” adding, “It’s the first time I’ve ever, like, thought about ever marrying a guy.”

The athlete was previously linked to Summer House costar Luke Gulbranson.