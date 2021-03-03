Summer House’s Hannah Berner and Fiance Des Bishop’s Relationship Timeline

A whirlwind romance. Hannah Berner started seeing now-fiancé Des Bishop before she began filming season 5 of Summer House in 2020, but that didn’t stop her on-again, off-again romance with costar Luke Gulbranson from becoming a point of contention in the Hamptons house.

Berner and Gulbranson met while filming season 4 of the Bravo show. After hooking up during the 2019 season, the pair kept in touch but had different ideas of their status.

“I feel like things kind of trailed off, but not trailed off in a bad way,” he said during the reunion, which aired in May 2020.

Berner, who noted that they talked on the phone almost daily, replied, ”I think there’s a difference between chemistry and compatibility. I think he’s a great person, but I don’t know if I could trust him as boyfriend material.”

Shortly before the cast started filming season 5 in July 2020, the “Giggly Squad” cohost began spending time with Bishop, who is 15 years older than her.

“So I actually saw him at the Comedy Cellar, like, five years ago,” she revealed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast” podcast in October 2020. “He went up and he was so swaggy and confident and cute. But he was talking about how he lives in Ireland. So, I was like, ‘Oh, well, that guy’s so hot. But he lives in Ireland.'”

Years later, Bishop followed Berner back on Instagram and reached out.

“He DMs me and he’s very straightforward,” the Bravo star explained. “He had been following me and I was in his feed … If I didn’t scare him off with all my stupid TikToks during quarantine, then that was a win.”

Several weeks into their relationship, Berner left to film season 5 of Summer House. During the February 2021 premiere, fans saw her get upset by Gulbranson bringing another former flame, Ciara Miller, into their vacation home.

“Hannah and I were friends. Hannah and I are very close friends. We share a lot of things with each other,” Gulbranson told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere. “We talk a lot. Maybe she thought it was something else, but, you know, I was under the impression that Hannah was actually was seeing somebody and had been seeing people. And I was just treating her like a friend like I always had.”

After wrapping production on season 5, Berner introduced her followers to Bishop in September 2020 via Instagram.

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship: