Engagements should be fun! Hannah Berner revealed that she thinks she’s “outgrown” Summer House following her engagement to Des Bishop.

“When you have a real, real, real relationship, it is very difficult to be on reality TV with them, especially when it’s not a show about you two and it’s an ensemble cast,” the reality star, 29, said during a recent appearance on the “Shady S—t” podcast. “Because everyone has their own motives and stuff, and I don’t think it’s worth putting my relationship on the line.”

The Bravo’s Chat Room host announced in February that Bishop, 45, popped the question after nearly one year of dating.

“People are like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s so much older. … Dating guys in their 30s, I’ve experienced a lot of them have squirrel brains,” she told Us Weekly the same month. “I’ve never dated a guy in his 40s, but he’s someone who is so wise. He’s been through so much. He’s had previous girlfriends who have trained him in a lot of ways that I don’t have to. And he has a confidence in himself that I think really makes it easy for me to feel like I can be anything I want to be. And he’s so supportive while also inspiring me with his own career.”

Three months later, the “Berning in Hell” podcast host announced she was leaving Summer House. She appeared on the reality show for three seasons, joining the cast in March 2019.

“This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s–t. I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth,” she wrote via Instagram to announce her exit. “As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house.”

In her statement, Berner didn’t mention Bishop. Instead, she made the decision because of her desire to pursue a comedy career.

“These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me,” she continued. “Making people laugh is what brings me joy and I am so excited to announce that I will [be] spending this summer touring my standup and telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you. More dates and tickets to come soon, but I cannot wait to see you all in person!!!”