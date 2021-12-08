It may be cold outside, but the drama on Summer House season 6 is heating up. The new trailer, released on Wednesday, December 8, gives a look inside at where the cast is after spending last summer quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson are all back for season 6, as new friends Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach also appear. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll make multiple cameos throughout the trailer, as Craig, 32, explores his relationship with Paige, 28.

However, things aren’t completely perfect between the group — especially with the rumors that Kristin Cavallari has been cozying up to Craig and Austen, 34.

Despite all parties denying anything romantic was going on, the Uncommon James designer, 34, spent time with the reality stars in December 2020, eight months after her split from Jay Cutler.

“We visited Charleston and met up with them… I pushed for the friendship,” Cavallari’s best friend, Justin Anderson, shared via his Instagram Story at the time. “Kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. Four adults that are friends. Let’s move on.”

Over the past year, the group shared multiple photos together when they hung out but things remained strictly platonic.

“These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it,” the Laguna Beach alum posted on social media in July. “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them.”

Craig, for his part, later appeared on the first season of Winter House, where he got to know Paige — and the pair ultimately began dating.

“I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in October while promoting the Bravo crossover series. “And then when we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

However, the new teaser shows how Paige really felt about her beau’s connection with Cavallari.

Scroll down for a breakdown of some of the craziest moments in the new trailer: