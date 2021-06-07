A southern reunion. After dating rumors finally died down, Kristin Cavallari reunited with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll for another trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

The Hills alum, 34, posted a photo of her and Kroll, 33, with their friends Steph Biegel and Craig Conover on Sunday, June 6. They posed outside of Leon’s Oyster Shop with their arms wrapped around each other.

“Charmed I’m sure,” Cavallari captioned the via Instagram.

A source tells Us Weekly that Cavallari and Kroll were at Leon’s for a while with Biegel, host of the “Well/Behaved” podcast, before Kroll’s Southern Charm costar Conover, 32, joined them.

Cavallari’s Instagram Story included several photos from a night out with the Kings Calling Brewing founder and others. They also stopped by Conover’s home decor store, Sewing Down South.

The True Comfort cookbook author made headlines for hanging out with Kroll, Conover and her bestie Justin Anderson in Charleston in late 2020. Kroll split from ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy in late 2020 while Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020.

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll told Us about their friendship in October. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

Drama subsequently started on Instagram in December after rumors swirled that Kroll and Cavallari might be together. Kroll’s flirty comments on the Uncommon James founder’s profile caused a stir and were posted to CommentsByCelebs. While the pair denied dating rumors from the start, LeCroy also weighed in, writing, “Trust me if he was with her, he wouldn’t be sending me songs at midnight. bless.”

As Kroll and Cavallari continued to spend time together with their mutual friends, LeCroy started talking to Cutler.

In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cutler and LeCroy had a “new, flirty thing,” but it was “nothing serious at this point. But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

The situation got messier when LeCroy released the football player’s alleged text messages, seemingly showing that Cutler was the one pursuing her.

“You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” LeCroy texted him. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

In the end, any romance between Cutler and LeCroy seemingly ended amid the drama, with the former quarterback and the jewelry designer putting on a united front, posing together for an Instagram photo in January. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” Cavallari captioned the post.

Cutler and Cavallari share kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.