Tyler Cameron Jokes About ‘Dry Humping’ Loni Love on ‘Real Dirty Dancing

A dream partnership! Tyler Cameron had nothing but nice things to say about his The Real Dirty Dancing costar Loni Love — even if the show’s premise put them in a slightly awkward position.

“Loni was the greatest thing that happened to me on this show because she is so funny and she makes everything so easy,” the 29-year-old Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly. “She’s just so easy to communicate with, to be with, to have fun with. She just allowed me to cut it loose and be me right away. She just made me feel comfortable and I had the best time with Loni. So, like, getting to dance for Loni right away was the best thing that could have happened for me.”

Cameron and Love, 50, are competing against Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on the Fox series. In the end, one male and one female will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny.”

“I was sitting right next to my Nana during the show and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” the model told Us about watching his first dance with Love during the Tuesday, February 1, premiere. “I mean, I was literally dry humping Loni’s leg on one of my dance moves, you know? And I was like, ‘Nana, are you OK with all this?’ And she was cracking up. She had so much fun. And what was great, at the end of the show, they put [that] in. I’m like, ‘Nana, I’m sorry, I’m just having fun.’ And she loved it. She thought it was the coolest thing ever.”

Cameron also acknowledged some potentially awkward moments as many of the competitors are married or in relationships.

“There’s a barrier, an uncomfortable line, [but] we all communicated very well to each other, like, ‘Are you comfortable with this? Are you good with this? Are you good with that?’” the Florida native recalled. “And that allowed us to be comfortable with what we were doing. Because trust me, at first, everyone was like, ‘Whoa, we can touch each other, like, this is weird, you know?’ And then you’ll see as we get more comfortable with each other and chemistry grows, we’re able to feel comfortable being intimate with each other in the dancing. And ‘cause we know it’s just dancing. We know it’s nothing more than that.”

Overall, Cameron described the experience as “the best summer camp ever,” adding, “When we left, we were all like, ‘Can we go back to summer camp?’ We all wanted to go back because it was living a dream. You know, we just got to dance and hang out and have fun.”

