It’s business as usual for Loni Love. Since she’s been self-isolating due to the coronavirus, the Real cohost, 48, is sticking to her everyday routine more or less. The only difference? She’s just doing it all at home!

The first thing on Love’s agenda is giving her skin some TLC. At 7 a.m., she puts on a sheet mask for 20 minutes. “It allows to me relax a minute and think about the day, and meditate, and be grateful for some things,” she says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Then it’s time for the most important meal of the day. Because her schedule is jam-packed, she opts for quick bite, like yogurt, “because I gotta do a lot of work before we actually tape the in home shows,” she says.

At around 10 a.m., the former engineer begins to prep for the taping of The Real — which is usually around two to three hours long — from her dining room. “I’m just so grateful to be able to work at home,” she says, but “I miss the audience.” One thing she doesn’t miss? Getting her makeup done. “That’s the nice thing, we don’t do a lot of makeup, we don’t do a lot of wardrobe,” she continues.

Afterward, Love gets her steps in for a mid-afternoon walk — with her face mask, of course. “It’s important to practice social distancing and cover your face when you’re outside,” she notes.

But the workday doesn’t end there! The daytime talk show host is also working on a new project. At 3 p.m., “I usually go to a recording studio” to record for three hours, says the Love Him Or Leave Him, But Don’t Get Stuck with the Tab author, but because of the lockdown, “I turned my closet into a recording studio.”

Finally, before it calling a night at 9:30, Love unwinds by reading her upcoming book, I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have to (out June 23). Then, she adds, “I’m going to do it all over again tomorrow!”

Watch the video above to see Love in action on a typical day in quarantine.

