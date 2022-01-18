Bring on the bling! The year may just be kicking off, but a handful of stars are already gearing up for their walk down the aisle. And while they’ll need to find something old, borrowed and blue before saying “I do,” they’re already set with something new.

Because whether their engagement rings are pear-shaped or cushion-cut, the star’s fiancés served up some stellar sparkle in 2022. And rest assured, we’re going to be seeing a ton more beautiful baubles in the months to come.

So while we wait to see which stars will be wed in holy matrimony, Us Weekly’s Stylish is breaking down all the details on the diamonds that have already made their grand debut. From carat count and press estimates to exclusive deets, we’re sharing it all.

Discussing the jaw-dropping bling from this year naturally has to start off with Megan Fox’s unique two-stone ring from Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colson Baker. The singer popped the question with an emerald and diamond piece that basically broke the internet.

The couple’s ring designer, Stephen Webster, exclusively told Us Weekly that the “special” ring embodies the couple’s “true connection.”

“Over the three months of working together on the ring, Colson mentioned that Megan’s birth stone is Emerald, which he wanted to incorporate in some way along with the diamond,” he said. “The resulting ring actually consists of two ring which, by the use of magnets buried within the gold, are attracted to each other and sit perfectly on the finger.”

The Transformer star’s ring wasn’t the only out-of-the-box design to come across Instagram in January. Jodie Sweetin’s bling from fiancé Mescal Wasilewski was also one of a kind.

According to Mike Fried, the CEO of the Diamond Pro, the Full House alum’s bauble is a marquise cut with an elongated shape and pointed ends. “Her center stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds and her band is lined with diamonds as well,” he added, noting that the rock is likely two carats and has an estimated cost of $85,000.

Classic cuts never go out of style though. Take Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth’s fiancee’s ring. Her princess cut stunner was revealed after the pair tied the knot on January 14.

To see all these rings and more of the beautiful baubles to make headlines in 2022, keep scrolling! From massive stones to dainty diamonds, we’re sharing the most stunning sparklers (and all the deets!), ahead.