Full heart! Jodie Sweetin has some sparkly new bling in her jewelry collection. The 39-year-old actress is going to be sporting a stunning engagement ring from fiancé Mescal Wasilewski from here on out.

The 51-year old therapist, who popped the question on Monday, January 17, choose quite the beautiful bauble for the Full House alum. According Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, the “unique” bling has an estimated value of $85,000.

“Her diamond is a marquise cut featuring an elongated shape and pointed ends,” Fried explained to Us. “Not only that, her center stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds and her band is lined with diamonds as well. I’d estimate her center diamond is close to two carats.”

With such a gorgeous piece of jewelry on her finger, it’s no surprise that Sweetin wanted to put her ring on full display. The actress took to Instagram following the proposal, which went down two days before her birthday, to share a close up of the bling — and a selfie of her and her hubby-to-be.

The Merry & Bright star kicked off her caption with a quote from Maya Angelou. “In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine,” she wrote.

Sweetin continued: “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really going to like turning 40. #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome.”

It didn’t take long for famous friends to congratulate the actress — and ogle over the ring. Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure said, “Congratulations sis ♥️❤️♥️Love you,” while Danielle Fishel said, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you. That’s one gorgeous ring, too!!”

Wasilewski will be Sweetin’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010 and Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. She shares daughter Zoie with Herpin and daughter Beatrix with Coyle.

Sweetin’s engagement follows the passing of former costar Bob Saget. The actor, who played Danny Tanner in Full House, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 9.

The day following his death, Sweetin shared an emotional tribute to the late actor via Instagram. “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” she wrote.

The Finding Santa star went on to say how the pair shared a love for music, comedy bits and “hundreds of inside jokes.” She even called him the “best TV dad ever.” “I’ll miss you Bob,” she continued. “I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer … How rude.”