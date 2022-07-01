One big dancing family! After Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced that their first child together, his fifth, was born, several of her Dancing With the Stars costars sweetly gushed over their little one.

“AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” fellow pro Witney Carson wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, June 30. “I’m so proud of you.”

The 28-year-old Utah native, who shares 17-month-old son Leo with husband Carson McCallister, was not the only DWTS dancer to support the latest arrival into the family.

“I can’t wait to meet him,” Emma Slater, who married fellow dancer Sasha Farber in March 2018, gushed via Instagram Story.

The Australia native, 37, announced hours earlier on Thursday that she had given birth to her son two days prior.

“My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” Burgess wrote via Instagram, revealing her little one’s moniker was Zane Walker Green, as she shared a snap of the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 48, holding Zane’s hand.

Green, for his part, shared the same hospital snap on his page and many former DWTS contestants celebrated the newborn’s arrival, including Amanda Kloots, Matt James, Nyle DiMarco, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jordan Fisher.

Burgess and Green — who competed together on season 30 of the ABC dancing competition — were first linked in December 2020. As the pair’s romance continued to heat up, they announced in February they were expecting their first child.

“Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking,” the first-time mom exclusively told Us Weekly in March about learning she was pregnant. “We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this.”

She added at the time: “There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame. So, [marriage] is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship [in the first place] that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’ … It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Green — who also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox — and the choreographer celebrated their baby shower earlier this month, which her DWTS friends attended.

“Today was an absolute dream and I cannot wait to share it all with you,” Burgess wrote via Instagram Story on June 5, noting Peta Murgatroyd organized the festivities. “Brian, the kids and I were showered with so much love and support at the shower for our soon to be here newest family member. I’m overwhelmed and still processing how incredible it all was.”

