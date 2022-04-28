A family outing! Sharna Burgess‘ baby bump was out in full view during the professional dancer’s trip to the store with Brian Austin Green on Thursday, April 28.

Burgess, 36, and Green, 48, were photographed with bags in their hands as they left a grocery store in Calabasas, California. The Dancing With the Stars pro looked relaxed in a black top tucked up to show off her growing bump which she paired with matching pants and sneakers.

The sweet outing comes two months after news broke that the couple is expecting their first child together. The actor already shares son Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

After Burgess and Green confirmed the pregnancy with a maternity photo shoot, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Australia native was “over the moon” about the next chapter in her life. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally,” the insider shared.

That same month, the duo took to social media to reveal their little one’s gender. “And suddenly my world would never be the same,” Burgess captioned the Instagram post. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

Burgess and Green originally sparked dating speculation after they were spotted on a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020. At the time, the ballroom dancer teased that she was seeing someone special.

“It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she exclusively told Us, one month before the twosome made their relationship Instagram official.

Amid their growing romance, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about Burgess’ connection with his kids. “I think she’s amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

In honor of their one-year anniversary, the Anger Management alum gushed about his girlfriend. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” he captioned a close-up snap via Instagram in October 2021.

Scroll down to see photos from Burgess and Green’s outing: