Her own woman. Sharna Burgess got real about Megan Fox, shutting down the idea that she should be compared to Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife.

The pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, was asked how she deals with “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps” via an Instagram Q&A on Monday, March 7.

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x [SIC]. Or to other women in general,” Burgess began. “That’s because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has. We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t.”

The ABC personality went on to call Fox, 35, “her own self and an amazing woman.”

“As I am my own self and an amazing woman,” Burgess continued. “This notion that you ‘following the footsteps’ of your partners X [SIC] is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

Burgess concluded her message by telling her followers to “remember that women are incredible, powerful creatures,” explaining: “We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you realize with time.”

The dancer has been linked to Green, 48, since October 2020. The twosome, who went public with their romance that December, announced earlier this year that Burgess is expecting a baby boy in July. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum is already the father of sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox and son, Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

“We have snuggle time with Peanut,” Burgess wrote on Monday about Green’s little ones’ thoughts about the pregnancy. “They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles. Their favorite line is ‘wow you’re so much bigger’ and they keep asking how much longer till their baby brother is here. Honestly writing this response made me emotional. It’s really beautiful how connected to them they are already.”

Green and Fox finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after news of their split broke. The Transformers star, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, previously revealed in July 2021 that she is “grateful” for Burgess.

“Megan has moved forward with her life,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “[She] is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement.”

