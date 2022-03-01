Kitty makes three! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly added a new member to their family after getting engaged earlier this year — a cat named Whiskey.

“Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” the “My Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 28, alongside several photos of his new pet. In one snap, the rapper took a nap next to the feline, and in another, the cat showed off his teeth mid-yawn.

The musician also posted a TikTok that showed him and the Jennifer Body‘s actress, 35, hanging out with Whiskey in coordinating leopard-print pajamas. “Show them your belly,” MGK told the Bengal kitten, holding him up for viewers to see. The breed is known for its leopard-like spots and energetic attitude.

The Nerve actor and the Tennessee native got engaged in January, less than two years after they started dating. The duo confirmed in the news via Instagram, sharing a video of the big moment.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers actress wrote at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Though the pair’s romance had been heating up, an insider told Us Weekly at the time that Fox was still “very surprised” by Kelly’s proposal. “She had no idea it was coming,” the source said in January. “The two performed a ritual involving their blood to symbolize the two of them becoming one.”

The couple met in March 2020 while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which premiered last year. They seemingly went public with their romance in 2020 after Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that he and the New Girl alum had called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran and his ex-wife finalized their divorce last month. The former spouses share sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Green also shares son Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon. The Bird Box star keeps his relationship with the preteen relatively private, but he brought her as his date to the American Music Awards in November 2021.

One month later, he recalled an incident where Casie defended him at school when a fellow student was insulting her dad. “I got a call and her school was like, ‘Your daughter got into a thing with this boy and I was like, ‘What happened?'” Kelly said during a December 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And they were like, ‘The boy was talking bad about you.’ I was like, ‘Good job, don’t ever do that again, but I love you so much.'”

Keep scrolling for more photos of the couple’s new furry friend: