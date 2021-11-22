Father-daughter date night! Machine Gun Kelly brought his daughter, Casie, to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21.

The 31-year-old artist posed with his 12-year-old child outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before the awards began. Kelly (born Colson Baker) and Casie each wore black ensembles and playfully interlocked their pinky fingers while smiling for the camera.

The Ohio native welcomed his daughter in July 2009 with ex Emma Cannon. Earlier this year, Kelly gushed over the chance to collaborate with Casie on an upcoming thriller titled One Way.

“My daughter is in this movie with me and i just saw her name on the press release ima proud dad,” the “Bloody Valentine” performer tweeted in February.

Kelly doesn’t often speak about Casie during interviews, but he showcases their strong bond on social media. In June, the duo celebrated Father’s Day at a bowling alley, goofing around with toy swords in the parking lot.

Fans were surprised to see the sweet red carpet moment, expecting the Dirt actor to appear with girlfriend Megan Fox. The pair connected while working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass last year after Fox, 35, split from Brian Austin Green. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the costars made things official.

“[They’re] referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection,” a source revealed at the time.

One month later, the couple gave their first joint interview on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast, gushing over their instant chemistry.

“Immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” the New Girl alum said in July 2020. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”

Fox is also a parent, sharing three children — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 5 — with the 48-year-old BH90210 alum. Earlier this year, the Transformers actress opened up about the double standards men and women face when it comes to raising kids in the public eye.

“There’s so much judgment,” she told InStyle in July. “‘Where are your kids?’ ‘Do you ask their dad when he’s out?’ No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

The Jennifer’s Body star also reflected on the false narrative that she’s dating a “younger man,” telling the outlet, “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.”

Two months later, Kelly and Fox sparked engagement rumors at a rehearsal for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. However, a source previously told Us in February that “Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now” — even though the Bird Box actor would “marry her in a heartbeat.”

