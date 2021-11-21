A night to remember! The biggest names in music didn’t mess around for the 2021 American Music Awards, especially when it came to their epically good style choices.

From the second they arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21, it was clear that fashion was at the forefront of the evening. Celebs stepped out an array of eye-catching dresses, gowns and other ensembles, including everything from timeless jumpsuits to fabulously over-the-top gowns.

In terms of the evening’s biggest trends, many celebrities embraced the daring cutouts trend, including Becky G, Chlöe Bailey, and JoJo, among several others. Some played it subtle with cutouts at the hips like the “Too Little, Too Late” singer, while Bailey’s featured them all-over. Both options oozed sex appeal.

While Olivia Rodrigo led the pack in terms of nominations for the evening, for a whopping seven, including Favorite Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year, Cardi B served as the evening’s host. That said, the 49th annual awards show was pretty much guaranteed to be a night to remember from the get-go.

“Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs!” the now six-time AMAs winner wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news on November 2, encouraging fans to “tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCnetwork.”

Of course, accessories didn’t go unnoticed either. Celebs went all out for the AMAs in mighty high heels and bold bling. But, without a doubt, the most buzzed-about one of the night was Cardi B’s gold face mask, which was wildly unexpected, statement-making and so Cardi.

Want the scoop on who wore what? Us Weekly’s Stylish has got you covered. Check out all the looks from the evening — including the big-name designers behind their ensembles — ahead!