Good for her! The 2021 American Music Awards are quickly approaching — and Olivia Rodrigo is expected to win big.

Nominations were announced on Thursday, October 28, with the 18-year-old “Brutal” songstress raking in the most nominations of any other artist. Rodrigo has a total of seven chances to take home a trophy, including Favorite Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year.

The Disney star could potentially break a major AMAs record should she secure five wins out of her seven nominations. It would be the most wins in one night for a first-time nominee, beating out Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber, who each have four.

However, Rodrigo has a long way to go before she reaches Taylor Swift‘s career record of 32 AMAs trophies. The “Cardigan” singer, 31, virtually accepted her awards for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Music Video and Artist of the Year during the November 2020 ceremony.

“Thank you so much for this. This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me,” Swift said in her speech at the time. “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we’ve been so far apart. We haven’t been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through the music, your reaction to Folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album. I just love you so much, and I’m really, really lucky because of you.”

Rodrigo has previously listed the country songwriter as one of her biggest inspirations — and even gave Swift a writing credit on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

The California native explained how she ended up “borrowing” a bit of the Cats actress’ work during an interview on The Zach Sang Show.

“We interpolated ‘New Year’s Day,’ which is Taylor’s song from Reputation,” Rodrigo explained in June. “I came up with the ‘1 Step Forward’ concept, and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus… I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of ‘New Year’s Day.’ I think they’re really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it’s on the record now.”

Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in May. Along with her several AMAs nods, the Bizaardvark alum has earned nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and won three MTV Video Music Awards.

