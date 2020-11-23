Another incredible red carpet! Stars at the 2020 American Music Awards are rocking all kinds of stylish — and sexy – ensembles and we’re loving every second of it!

On Sunday, November 22, celebs hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. to celebrate the hottest night in music. With Dua Lipa raking in multiple nominations and Taraji P. Henson hosting, you know it’s guaranteed to be a fierce, fashionable affair.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said, celebrating her role as host earlier this month. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

This year’s red carpet has a lot to live up to. After all, A-listers seriously brought the heat last year! From Ciara’s blue Balmain ensemble to Selena Gomez’s lime green Versace minidress to Carrie Underwood’s purple sequined Stello by Stephanie Costello gown, it truly was a night to remember. Then again, this year’s red carpet is definitely giving last year’s a run for its money!

We’ve seen Jennifer Lopez show off her toned physique in a slinky silver Balmain number featuring statement shoulders and a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Lipa donned an equally sexy look, adding a touch of playful flare, in a chic little minidress with sequin embroidered starfish. And that’s only the start of it.

Keep scrolling to see what all the stars are wearing to this year’s AMAs.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)