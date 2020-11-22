Honoring the best in music! The 2020 American Music Awards went on without a hitch amid the novel coronavirus pandemic from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22.

Nominations for the 48th annual affair were announced on Good Morning America on October 26. The Weeknd and Roddy Rich tied with eight apiece, making them the most nominated stars of the night.

Shortly behind the pair was Megan Thee Stallion, who snagged five nods across categories such as New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. The “Savage” rapper, 25, is the most-nominated female artist for 2020. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Lady Gaga all received for four nominations each.

For this year’s crop of performers, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion were recruited for the task.

Earlier this month, Taraji P. Henson was confirmed to host the fan-voted ceremony. “The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” the Hidden Figures actress, 50, said in a press release. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

The What Men Want star also shared her excitement for her new gig via Instagram. “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music,” she wrote on November 2, adding that “WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!! 🙌🏾 🙏🏾💋💋💋.”

For the 2019 event, Ciara was recruited to host the show. Swift led the night with an impressive six wins, including Artist of the Decade. She ultimately broke the record for the most wins ever from an AMA nominee, a record that was previously held by Michael Jackson. The “Cardigan” singer, 30, additionally put on a medley performance of her biggest hits over the years.

Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers and Travis Scott were also among the night’s performers in 2019.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners and nominees.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — “WAP”

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Future (featuring Drake) — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Taylor Swift — Folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris — The Bones

Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby — My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Summer Walker — Over It

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”

Summer Walker — “Playing Games”

The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album — Latin

Anuel AA — Emmanuel

Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin

Bad Bunny — “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour