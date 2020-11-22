Honoring the best in music! The 2020 American Music Awards went on without a hitch amid the novel coronavirus pandemic from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22.
Nominations for the 48th annual affair were announced on Good Morning America on October 26. The Weeknd and Roddy Rich tied with eight apiece, making them the most nominated stars of the night.
Shortly behind the pair was Megan Thee Stallion, who snagged five nods across categories such as New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. The “Savage” rapper, 25, is the most-nominated female artist for 2020. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Lady Gaga all received for four nominations each.
For this year’s crop of performers, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion were recruited for the task.
Earlier this month, Taraji P. Henson was confirmed to host the fan-voted ceremony. “The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” the Hidden Figures actress, 50, said in a press release. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
The What Men Want star also shared her excitement for her new gig via Instagram. “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music,” she wrote on November 2, adding that “WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!! 🙌🏾 🙏🏾💋💋💋.”
For the 2019 event, Ciara was recruited to host the show. Swift led the night with an impressive six wins, including Artist of the Decade. She ultimately broke the record for the most wins ever from an AMA nominee, a record that was previously held by Michael Jackson. The “Cardigan” singer, 30, additionally put on a medley performance of her biggest hits over the years.
Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers and Travis Scott were also among the night’s performers in 2019.
Scroll down for the complete list of winners and nominees.
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — “WAP”
DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Future (featuring Drake) — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — Folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris — The Bones
Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”
Summer Walker — “Playing Games”
The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album — Latin
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song — Latin
Bad Bunny — “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Kanye West
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
