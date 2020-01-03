Rapper-DaBaby-Arrested-in-Miami-on-Battery-Charges

Jonathan Kirk — a rapper better known as DaBaby — was arrested on battery charges in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, January 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Us, Miami police officers were dispatched on Thursday to a local hotel in reference to a strong arm robbery and found two alleged victims on the scene. One man said he was a music performer who agreed to pay Kirk $30,000 to perform at the nearby Cafe Iguana Pines that day, but Kirk only counted $20,000 in cash when the men met up on Thursday, per the report.

An altercation allegedly broke out between the promoter, Kirk and a group of others, during which the promoter was allegedly robbed of an iPhone, a credit card and approximately $80. The offenders fled the scene in a black SUV, the report says, and Kirk was arrested after returning to the scene that afternoon. Per the affidavit, Kirk denied involvement in the incident.

According to the Miami Herald, however, Kirk’s battery charge stemmed not from the incident in Miami, but an arrest warrant from Texas. “He was taken to headquarters for questioning, reference a possible robbery,” Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva told the newspaper. “We haven’t confirmed his involvement in the case, but robbery detectives were questioning him.”

Kirk was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday. The rapper will stay in jail “until further notice” because of the Texas warrant, Miami-Dade Corrections Spokesman Juan Diasgranados said. His bond was set at $1,500 and he’s expected to appear before a judge on Friday, January 3, according to the Herald.

The “Suge” performer — whose second studio album, Kirk, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October — was also detained on December 23 in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and given a citation for marijuana possession and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, per XXL Magazine. “Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me,” he tweeted that day. “When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got.”

In June 2019, Kirk was found guilty of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Carolina Walmart the year prior, according to The Charlotte Observer.

With reporting by Marc Lupo