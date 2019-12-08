Alex Rodriguez sweetly supported his fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s turn as Saturday Night Live host during the Saturday, December 7, episode by getting in on the jokes.

Forever Love

Rodriguez crashed Lopez’s sketch in which she flirted with her roadie, Pete Davidson’s recurring character Chad, and admitted her feelings for him. The former baseball player showed up with flowers and found the two slow-dancing, but she chose her fiancé in the end. “What more could a girl want?” she asked at one point. “I mean, he was a Yankee.”

Year of J. Lo

Lopez listed her roster of accomplishments from 2019 during her monologue, noting that she has “been so blessed” this year. “I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of: proposed to by a Yankee,” she gushed before breaking out the biggest smile.

The songstress went on to reflect on her walk at Milan Fashion Week, during which she wore a revamped version of her iconic Versace dress from 2000. “Some people said I look better now than I did then, and I’m not bragging. That’s just, you know, gossip,” she quipped. Lopez then broke into a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” which concluded with her stripping out of her black tuxedo and into the revealing gown.

Bringing the Funny

Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden kicked off the show with a star-studded cold open as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, respectively. The “bad boys” of NATO cut up in the politically charged sketch, which also featured Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

Reality Show Shocker

Lopez and Mikey Day starred as a couple who won a home makeover from HGTV, but the host and the rest of the cast could not figure out why the pair were together, given his obsession with Smurfs, unemployed status and nerdy nature.

Sibling Rivalry

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon shined as sisters arguing over their beauty while anticipating the arrival of an eligible bachelor. Lopez, for her part, played their other sibling, who had never seen her reflection and had no idea about her sex appeal.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.