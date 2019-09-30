So much love! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their engagement at a party with their family and friends on Friday, September 27.

“Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night…we love you 🌸 💗#engagementparty @carolebayersager @arod,” the 50-year-old musician captioned a photo from the evening via Instagram, tagging singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and her husband, Bob Daly.

In the snap, Lopez and Rodriguez shared a sweet kiss. The Hustlers star also posted a photo of the couple embracing their respective daughters, Emme and Ella.

Lopez, for her part, shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is the father of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. He shares the girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“So great celebrating with family and close friends last night. ❤️,” the athlete captioned a photo with his fiancée at the bash via Instagram.

The former New York Yankee proposed to the Grammy nominee in the Bahamas on March 9. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that Lopez was surprised when her boyfriend of two years popped the question.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the source explained.

As their relationship progressed, however, marriage “became important to both of them and their kids,” the source said. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Hours before the party, Lopez chatted with Extra. During the interview, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress revealed her twins would approve if the twosome added another baby to their family.

“I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” she explained. “They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. … We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.”

Scroll through for an inside look at Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement party: