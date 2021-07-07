It’s her life! Megan Fox got candid about how critics have tarnished her time in the spotlight — especially when it comes to her romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

“There’s so much judgment,” the New Girl alum, 35, told InStyle in an interview published on Wednesday, July 7. “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress took aim at the double standards faced by women in Hollywood, adding, “Four years? Go f–k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Fox was linked to the “Bloody Valentine” artist in May 2020, the same month Brian Austin Green confirmed he and the actress had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Fox and the Big Time Adolescence star, who met while working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass, were “officially dating.” One month later, they made their relationship Instagram official and gave their first joint interview as a couple.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Transformers actress said on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Connecting with Fox was just as powerful for the Nerve actor, who told NME in October 2020 that his girlfriend has made him a “better” person. “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,'” he said at the time. “Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

Kelly is still smitten, telling InStyle in Wednesday’s profile that Fox is one in a million. “She’s like the earth,” he gushed. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life. I just want people to understand this is real. I don’t think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that’s what we have together.”

Scroll down to read more from Fox’s candid interview: