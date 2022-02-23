Future stepmom! Megan Fox went on a cute coffee date with Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie.

The actress, 35, and the rapper, 31, grinned in a Tuesday, February 22, group photo at 27 Club Coffee via Instagram Stories, while the 12-year-old made a funny face.

The social media upload came one month after the Texas native proposed to the Transformers star.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” the songwriter, whose real name is Colson Baker, captioned his January Instagram reveal. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, U brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

The Tennessee native, for her part, told her social media followers that she and Baker “drank each other’s blood” after the proposal.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with Brian Austin Green, gushed at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

The Jennifer’s Body star went public with her and Baker’s relationship in May 2020, the same month that Green, 48, confirmed their split. The BH90210 alum moved on with Sharna Burgess, announcing earlier this month that the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, is pregnant with their first child together.

The Los Angeles native is also the father of son Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

As for Baker, the “Bloody Valentine” singer welcomed his daughter in July 2009 while dating Emma Cannon.

Keep scrolling to see his and Fox’s outing with Casie on Tuesday.

Trio Time

Baker sat between Fox and Casie with his eyes closed.

Coffee Date

Casie reached out for Fox.

Cute Couple

The New Girl alum snapped a selfie with her fiancé.